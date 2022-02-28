UN General Assembly Session on Ukraine: here is why India abstained

PM Modi holds high-level meeting over Ukraine crisis; says safety and evacuation of students top priority

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

Operation Ganga: Here is the full list of flights bringing Indians from Ukraine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: As many as 688 Indian nationals returned here on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that approximately 13,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as of now, and the government is making efforts to bring them back as soon as possible.

List of flights for operation Ganga for Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/AmrOrxHeuA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Following the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, India has brought back a total of 907 stranded citizens from that country since Saturday when the first evacuation flight from Bucharest with 219 people on board landed in Mumbai under Operation Ganga.

The second flight (AI1942) departed from Bucharest with 250 Indian citizens and landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 AM on Sunday, officials said.

With 240 Indian nationals on board, the third evacuation flight from Bucharest landed at the Delhi airport around 9.20 AM on Sunday, followed by another Tata Group-run carrier's flight from Bucharest with 198 Indian nationals at 5.35 PM.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:15 [IST]