Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Bullet-hit copy of Guru Granth Sahib on display till June 5

    New Delhi, Jun 03: Ahead of the June 6 anniversary of the Indian Army's Operation Bluestar, also known as "Ghallughara Divas", the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put a copy of the bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib on display in the Golden Temple. The holy 'saroop' (scripture) will be displayed from June 2 till 5.

    The holy 'saroop' was displayed for the first time last year.

    "The army action on Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib in June 1984 has become an everlasting part of the Sikh psyche and every year, with the start of June month, these wounds of Sikh Quam (community) starts oozing," Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami told PTI.

    "This holy 'saroop' will be adorned at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbakhsh Singh near Sri Akal Takht Sahib from June 2 to 5," he said.

    The 'sangat' (Sikh community) will have the opportunity to have a glimpse of the holy 'saroop' during these four days, he added.

    What is operation Blue Star

    Operation Bluestar was carried out in June 1984 by the Army to flush out militants from the temple complex. The copy of the holy Sikh book was installed in the Golden Temple during the operation.

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:30 [IST]
    X