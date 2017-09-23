Operation All-Out has been ‘success': J&K DGP

Urging the youth in Kashmir to shun the path of violence, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid on Saturday said operation All-Out, launched by the Army to wipe out terrorists, has been a success.

Operation All-Out, also known as Operation Clean Up, was launched by the Indian Army earlier this year with an aim to normalise the situation in the valley. The Army adopted an aggressive approach to wipe out terrorists before winter.

"Operation All-Out has been a success; the situation in Kashmir, especially South Kashmir, will be back to normal soon...It is my appeal to the youths on the wrong path, who have taken up arms, to give it up," ANI quoted DGP Vaid as saying.

This year alone over 148 terrorists have been killed. The Army has succeeded in wiping out the top leadership of the terror groups in a number of encounters carried out in the past six months.

During the recent visit made by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the Valley, he ordered that the operations need to be doubled. He held a series of meetings with the officials of the Armed forces and told them to clean up the remaining terrorists

The Armed forces are undertaking operations in a tactical manner. They are first looking for the top commanders before wiping out the foot soldiers. It is important that we take down the leaders before we go after their cronies, an official informed OneIndia. There are around 5 commanders remaining while the number of foot soldiers stands at around 60, the officer also noted.

OneIndia News