Open more sectors to revive economy, CMs to urge PM

New Delhi, Apr27: Several states would urge the Centre to further ease the lockdown restrictions during a meeting of the Chief Ministers with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The restrictions would need to be eased in those areas where COVID-19 cases have not been reported, the CMs would tell the PM.

At the meeting to be held later today a graded exit from the 40 day lockdown would be discussed. Several officials that OneIndia spoke with said that the states want the restrictions to be extended in the containment zones, but relaxed in other areas where no cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

States would however press for continuing the ban on large gatherings. This would mean that the states would want the ban on religious places, malls, cinema halls, educational institutions, inter-state travel to continue for more time.

While most states are in favour of easing restrictions, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal would want the restrictions in place until May 3. He would make his submissions based on the expert advise that he has received relating to the relaxations.

The officials cited above said that during the meeting Chief Ministers of nine states would speak, while the others would give their suggestions in writing. The Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana would speak, while others would give their suggestions in writing due to time constraints. The Centre, following the meeting would study the recommendations and order opening of some more sectors to revive the economy.