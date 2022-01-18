YouTube
    Open Enquiry: Ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh yet to appear before ACB

    Mumbai, Jan 18: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, now suspended, failed to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Tuesday till noon to record his statement in connection with an open enquiry being conducted against him on a complaint lodged by a police inspector, an official said.

    Representational Image
    Singh, who was suspended from service after multiple extortion cases were registered against him, was summoned to appear before the ACB on Tuesday but he hasn't appeared till noon, he said.

    Earlier he was summoned to appear before the ACB on January 10, but he had cited pendency of hearing in the Supreme Court as the reason for not turning up, he said.

    "Recently, our probe team went to his Mumbai residence and gave the notice of appearance before the ACB," the official said, adding that the notice was received by Singh's cook.

    "He (Singh) was asked to remain present before ACB officials on January 18, but until now there is no communication from him. He hasn't appeared in person so far before us," the official said.

    The ACB is conducting an open enquiry against Singh on the complaint lodged by police inspector Anup Dange, who had levelled allegations of corruption against the former Mumbai top cop.

