YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Open book exam: Refrain from using unfair means says DU

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The Delhi University has advised students to refrain from adopting unfair means during the Open Book Examinations that are underway. In a notice, the Dean of Examination said some students appearing in the examination are using unfair means using various websites.

    Open book exam: Refrain from using unfair means says DU

    "We have identified various websites and blogs apart from WhatsApp and Telegram groups which students are using for the inappropriate practice. The competent authority of the University of Delhi has taken a serious note of it," the notice read.

    The university has also initiated the process of identifying such students through their phone numbers in the groups/websites and is preparing Unfair Means (UFM) cases against them, the notice mentioned. All such cases will be considered as UFM cases and such students will be punished under the University of Delhi's rules for dealing with such matters.

    (PTI)

    More DELHI UNIVERSITY News  

    Read more about:

    delhi university examination

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X