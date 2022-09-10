YouTube
    Oops… An award BBC goof up amidst coverage of Queen Elizabeth

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The social media is quick to spot errors. The medium did not shy away from giving opinions on the coverage relating to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

    "Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles..," a user wrote while sharing the screenshot of the subtitles.

    "BBC subtitles spectacularly mis-hearing the words "Queen Regina" during a conversation about Camilla just now," wrote another user.

    The Queen who was the largest serving monarch passed away at her home in Scotland at the age of 96. Her son, King Charles III paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother and vowed to serve as monarch with "loyalty, respect and love" as had the Queen done for over 7 decades.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
    X