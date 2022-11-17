Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Indira Gandhi Jayanti

Himachal will vote for...: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's appeal to people on election day

Mumbai, Nov 17: On the occasion of Indira Gandhi Jayanti on November 19, only women would walk with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, said, "On 19 November, Indira Gandhi Jayanti, only women will walk with Rahul Gandhi. The whole day women will walk alongside Rahul Gandhi."

On November 19, the Yatra will begin from Shegaon in the Buldhana district and would end at Bhendval, Jalgaon Jamod in the Buldhanan district of Maharashtra, according to the official schedule.

Earlier, on the death anniversary of the former prime minister of India on October 31, Rahul Gandhi had said that he would not let "her sacrifice for the country go in vain".

Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in the Maharashtra leg. The yatra started on 7th September from Kanyakumari and is being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It has so far covered 30 districts of the six states.

Before entering Maharashtra, the yatra went through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The yatra will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir - spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.

"The yatra seeks to address rampant unemployment & inflation, the politics of hate and division and the over-centralisation of our political system," according to Congress's official site.

It also added, "The aim of this yatra is to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 17:06 [IST]