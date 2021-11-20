Only under BJP, laws are made, unmade without Cabinet approval: Chidambaram

Chidambaram on India giving 2.5 crore Covid jabs: 'Why did we have to wait until the PM’s birthday?'

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making key decisions without prior Cabinet approval.

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all the three farm laws with the due procedure in Parliament.

"Did you notice that the PM [Modi] made the announcement without holding a Cabinet meeting? It is only under the BJP that laws are made and unmade without prior Cabinet approval," P Chidambaram tweeted.

Home Minister hailed the PM’s announcement as showing ‘remarkable statesmanship’



BJP President said that PM has ‘immense care for farmers’



Defence Minister said that PM had taken the decision considering the ‘welfare of the farmers’ — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 20, 2021

He also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda for hailing the prime minister's speech.

"Home Minister [Amit Shah] hailed the PM's announcement as showing 'remarkable statesmanship'. BJP President said that PM has 'immense care for farmers'. Defence Minister said that PM had taken the decision considering the 'welfare of the farmers'. Where were these worthy leaders and their wise advice in the last 15 months?" P Chidambaram said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

Thousands of farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:18 [IST]