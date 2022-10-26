Only Rahul can challenge Modi: Gehlot’s stunner ahead of Kharge taking oath

New Delhi, Oct 26: Till the very last minute, we tried to make Rahul Gandhi as president of the Congress party, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot said on a day when Mallikarjuna Kharge gets set to take oath as the party's chief.

Gehlot was one of the contenders for the post of party chief, but pulled out as he did not wish to give up the most of CM.

Till the last minute, efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi the party president as only he can challenge Modi and govt. Today is a new beginning. We congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and will work to strengthen the party, Gehlot told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi was made the party president in December 2017, but stepped down after the party's disastrous showing in the 2019 elections. His mother Sonia Gandhi then was made the party president even as many top leaders expressed the need to have a change in leadership.

Following some high profile exits by Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, the party decided to hold elections. In the battle between Kharge and Shashi Tharoor the former had a cake walk.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:46 [IST]