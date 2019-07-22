  • search
    Only one party has access to 90 per cent of election funds: Manmohan Singh

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh has alleged that only one party has access to 90 per cent of the election funds. He said that the time has come to discuss state funding of elections.

    He was addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Indrajit Gupta, a veteran Communist Party of India leader. Dr. Singh said that he was privileged to be a member of the committee headed by him.

    File photo of Manmohan Singh

    While arguing about the role of state funding in elections, he said only one party has access to 90 per cent of the funds and such ideas need to be discussed and deliberated.

    Manmohan Singh asks MLAs to instill confidence among people with their leadership

    He said one of the widely cited scholarly works of Gupta was his report on election funding.

    He was referring to a report on electoral funding which was published by a parliamentary committee that was headed by Gupta. Indrajit Gupta was the union home minister between 1996 and 1998.

    Read more about:

    former prime minister elections

