YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Only one CM face in Punjab: No term sharing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The Congress is expected to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections on Sunday. While both Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Siddhu are in the race, the party is not likely to make a comprise and have a term sharing arrangement.

    Only one CM face in Punjab: No term sharing

    While some had suggested that both Channi and Siddhu could be the CM face and a term sharing arrangement could be put in place, NDTV while quoting sources said that the party would have only one face as CM candidate.

    Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had claimed that he got maximum votes as the Chief Minister face in a survey within the state of Punjab.

    "I received the support of 42 MLAs (after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM), present Punjab CM Channi received 2 MLAs' support, Sukhjinder Randhawa got 16 MLAs' support...and Navjot Singh Sidhu got 6 MLAs' support," claimed Sunil Jakhar.

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its chief ministerial face in poll-bound Punjab, where it is seeking to retain power.

    Over the past several weeks, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

    The Congress is putting its weight behind Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. SCs and STs have been a traditional vote bank of the Congress, but they drifted away from the party following the emergence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some other small groups.

    The Congress is now seeking to consolidate the SC vote bank, which comprises almost one-third of Punjab's population, by choosing Channi to replace former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Know all about
    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022 navjot singh sidhu

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X