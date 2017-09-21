Only advocates on record can mention out of turn listings says SC

The practise where senior lawyers mentioned cases for an out of turn listing came to an abrupt end in the Supreme Court. From now onwards only advocates on record can mention such matters, the Supreme Court said.

The court hall of the Chief Justice of India witnessed some noisy scenes when junior lawyers complained that only senior advocates were being allowed matters to be taken out of turn.

Only Advocates on Record will mention henceforth," CJI Dipak Misra said as soon as Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta started mentioning a matter for urgent hearing.

AoRs are the lawyers authorised by the SC to file cases and pleadings before it. The court conducts examinations to designate a lawyer as an AoR.

The bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, had yesterday expressed annoyance when a lawyer had complained that junior members of the bar were not allowed to mention cases.

"We cannot spend the whole day and allow mentioning to go on like this," it had observed.

Yesterday, senior lawyers including former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Anand Grover had mentioned their matters, following which the court had started hearing the already listed cases.

One of the lawyers, P V Dinesh who was in the queue, had then objected and alleged that senior advocates have been allowed to mention multiple cases, but others should also get at least a chance as all litigants cannot afford big advocates.

