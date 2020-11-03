Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi promises to fulfil all aspirations of people if elected to power

Onions hurled at CM Nitish Kumar during Bihar poll rally

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Nov 03: Onions were pelted at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally in the Madhubani district.

Kumar was speaking about unemployment when someone from the crowd threw an onion at him. The onion, however, did not hit the leader.

Undeterred, Nitish Kumar told the person to keep throwing things. He said let the man throw as many things as he wants to.

Nitish Kumar then resumed his speech, targeting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and accusing his parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, both chief ministers over a 15-year period, of ruining Bihar.

"How can (Tejashwi Yadav) promise 10 lakh government jobs when Lalu Yadav could not provide jobs to people in 15 years of RJD rule? In 15 years, they only gave 95,000 jobs compared to six lakh government jobs given in our rule," he said.