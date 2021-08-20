One Year Of Josh: Now win up to Rs 50K by participating in #EkNumber Challenge and meet top Celebs

WATCH: Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall, then bargains

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Josh, India's largest short video maker app has become a trendsetter with its finest mix of top content within a short period. The app provides a lot of exciting features options to edit and shoot videos and photos for the users.

The country's number 1 short video app today is a huge platform for content creators to channel their inner creativity.

Whether it is the #BlueWarrior campaign or to lend a helping hand to the country at the time of crisis or teaming up with some of the biggest brands and celebrities, Josh has always stood out from the crowd with its novel approach, thus making it the undisputed No.1 short video app in India.

Josh completes a year in August 2021.

To celebrate this achievement, the app has launched a special challenge titled 'Ek Number', which goes live today (August 20, 2021). The challenge is for every category, be it dance, fashion, food, comedy or fitness, for every section.

Josh has roped in two of India's most popular movie stars, actors Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy to add some starry glitter to this fun-filled contest.

The duo is spearheading 'Ek Number' Challenge across five genres- dance, food, fashion, comedy and fitness with some top influencers of Josh coming together to form tribes across eight languages of India. The tribe will be posting one challenge video each for their respective categories.

Also, Bharat's top influencers on Josh will go live every day from August 20-26 on the Josh Instagram handle. Their names and category are as follows:

Fitness- Adnaan, Shadan, Faiz, Faisu, Bijlee Murali

Comedy- Oye It's Prank, Sameeksha, Vishal Parekh, Sukaina Sultan, Hasnain

Dance- Eshaan,Sana Sultan Khan, Prince Gupta, Mohak Manghani, Deepak Tulsyan Food- Madhura, Fazal, Mint Recipe, Divin, Karunya

Fashion- Shadan, Vishal Pandey, Krish Gavali, Bhavin, Vaishnavi Naik

Renowned celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United-Suresh and Ruhi Singh will also be associated with 'Ek Number' Challenge and will help in shortlisting the best 120 upcoming talents who will survive this 10-day streak with their innovative idea

How To Participate In 'Ek Number' Challenge

Josh users will have to post videos related to the above mentioned categories on the app and Instagram reels using the following 6 hashtags:

#EkNumber, #EkNumberFitnessStar, #EkNumberComedyStar EkNumberDanceStar, #EkNumberFoodStar and #EkNumberFashionStar .

Make sure to use the Josh IG Filter to make things more exciting for your post in the challenge!

Upload your #EkNumber Challenge videos here!

Now win up to Rs 50K by participating in #EkNumber Challenge

The winners will get a chance to enroll into the Josh All Stars and be the next Ek Number content creator. Well, there's more to it!

The winners will get a cash prize of up to Rs.50,000 each. They will also stand a golden opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the top celebrities and role models and be mentored by them!

Josh also added a musical touch to its first year anniversary celebrations. The app has come up with the 'Ek Number Josh Anniversary' music video, a rap rendition of the song 'Josh Mein Aaja', which has been composed by popular musical talents Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes. Listen to the Ek Number Josh Anniversary Mix here! Participate in the 'Ek Number Challenge' right away! Click here to do so.