One year farmers' protest: Hundreds gather at Singhu border; Delhi Police issues advisory on traffic movement

New Delhi, Nov 26: With the protests against the Centre's contentious farm laws completing a year, farmers in large numbers gathered at Singhu border.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday asked commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi to take alternative routes, anticipating traffic gridlock owing to its security arrangements.

Commuters have been advised to take Vikash Marg or GT Road to reach Delhi, police said. "Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi side remains heavy due to barricading by local police at roundabout Gazipur Underpass. Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Demanding formal repeal of three central farm laws and legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for their crops, farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last one year. The Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements at various border points of the national capital as farmers on Friday gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.

The Centre had recently announced its decision to repeal the three farm laws. In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the protest, on Thursday said, "The fact that such a long struggle has to continue is a clear reflection of the insensitivity and arrogance of India's government towards its toiling citizens."

The SKM had stated that the repeal of the three laws is the first major victory of the movement and it is awaiting the fulfilment of its remaining demands. The farmer unions have planned a number of events across the country to mark the occasion.

"On the call of the SKM to mark one year of the historic farm movement with massive protests at Delhi, morchas in state capitals and district headquarters, farmers and workers are responding in huge numbers," the SKM had said. "Thousands of farmers have started arriving at various protest sites in Delhi. In states that are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes," it had stated.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 13:19 [IST]