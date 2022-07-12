YouTube
    One Policeman martyred, two injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

    Srinagar, July 12: One policeman died and two other cops were injured after terrorists opened fire on Lal Bazar Hazratbal road in Srinagar near a prominent school. The deceased ASI has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad.

    Representational Image
    The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, the officials said. They said an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while the two constables, Fayaz Ahmad and Abu Bakar, were injured in the attack. The injured cops were rushed to a hospital.

    "ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

