    Chennai, July 17: Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth minister in the state to get affected.

    Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday wished her a speedy recovery.

    One more TN minister tests positive for COVID-19

    Kafeel holds the portfolios, including labour, urban and rural employment and the Wakf Board.

    Coronavirus: In a first, Kerala confirms community transmission in coastal areas

    After learning that Kafeel tested positive for the virus, Palaniswami said he spoke to her over phone and enquired about her health.

    On his twitter handle, the Chief Minister said he prayed to the Almighty for her speedy recovery.

    Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, was the first Minister to test positive and has recovered.

    Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju are being treated for the virus.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 9:53 [IST]
