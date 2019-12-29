One more arrested in gangrape of 17-year old girl on birthday

Coimbatore, Dec 28: One more person was arrested here on Saturday in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year old girl on her birthday, police said.

Already, six people were arrested for the crime after being booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and goondas Act, and lodged in the central jail, the police said.

On information given by the six, personnel from all- woman police station arrested Manikandan.

The crime was committed near a park when the girl and her boyfriend were returning home after celebrating her birthday on November 26. The gang thrashed her boyfriend and dragged her to a secluded place where she was allegedly raped, the police said.