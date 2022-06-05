'One earth, many efforts': PM Modi calls for collective efforts to make environment better

New Delhi, Jun 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment - LiFE Movement' today via video conference.

The launch will initiate 'LiFE Global Call for Papers' inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today is an apt day for the launch of the global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment - LiFE Movement'. He said we begin the LiFE - Lifestyle For Environment Movement. He stressed the need of the hour to solve the challenge faced by our planet using human-centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development.

The Prime Minister reminded the gathering that this global initiative was proposed by him at COP26 last year. He added that the vision of LiFE is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. And those who live such a lifestyle are called "Pro-Planet People".

Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are the concepts woven into our life. The Circular Economy has been an integral part of our culture and lifestyle.

The Prime Minister said that thanks to 1.3 billion Indians in the country he was able to do many good things for the environment in our country. He added that India's forest cover is increasing and so is the population of lions, tigers, leopards, elephants and rhinos.

He said that India's commitment to reach 40% of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources has been achieved, 9 years ahead of schedule. The target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months ahead of the November 2022 target. This is a major accomplishment given that blending was hardly 1.5% in 2013-14 and 5% in 2019-20.

He said renewable energy has a very high focus in the government. Way ahead, he said, is all about innovation and openness. When technology and tradition mix, the vision of life will be taken further.

The Prime Minister recalled that Mahatma Gandhi talked about a zero-carbon lifestyle. In our daily life choices, let us pick the most sustainable options, he said.

He urged the gathering to follow the principle of reuse, reduce and recycle. Our planet is one but our efforts have to be many - One earth, many efforts. "India stands ready to support any effort for a better environment and to further global wellness. Our track record speaks for itself," he concluded.

Story first published: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 20:53 [IST]