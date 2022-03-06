India requests Pakistan government to allow Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use its airspace

One dead, several others injured in grenade attack at Srinagar’s Amira Kadal market

Srinagar, Mar 06: One person was killed and several others were injured in a grenade attack at Amira Kadal market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A policeman was among those injured in the grenade attack. "At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The police official further stated that a policeman and 10 civilians sustained splinter injuries in the explosion and they were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital here. However, one of the civilians later succumbed to the injuries.

Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 17:52 [IST]