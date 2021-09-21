YouTube
Onam bumper lottery: Kerala auto driver hits jackpot, wins Rs 12 crore
    Onam bumper lottery: Kerala auto driver hits jackpot, wins Rs 12 crore

    Kochi, Sep 20: Sometimes lady luck seems to be hiding inside 'fancy' things. Atleast it so happened to a Kerala auto driver who will now smile all his way to the bank with the help of a 'fancy' lottery ticket that fetched him a Rs 12 crore jackpot.

    A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, the lucky winner was identified on Monday as Jayapalan P R, an autodriver from Maradu near here.

    The result was announced on Sunday and the ticket bearing serial number TE 645465 emerged as the lucky winner.

    "I bought the ticket on September 10 from Tripunithura. I found this number as a fancy number," Jayapalan told reporters. The auto driver would take home over Rs 7 crore of the total bounty, after deduction of tax.

