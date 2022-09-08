Onam 2022: Keralites celebrate Thiruvonam across the globe

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 08: Keralites all over the world celebrate Thiruvonam today. The annual fete this time heralds an enduring symbol of hope, resilience and resurgence as humanity is recovering from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural calamities for the last two years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kick-started the State-level Onam Week celebrations on Tuesday setting the stage for a variety of classical, folk, ethnic and popular art forms in multiple venues in the State capital and districts. Over eight thousand artistes, half of whom from traditional streams, will perform at 32 venues in the State capital alone during the celebrations that will conclude over pageantries on Monday. The capital city has been illuminated into various glittering zones.

Onam 2022: Thiruvonam wishes, messages, quotes in English to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook

Over the years, Onam has become one of the most popular cultural events that enthrals both the tourists from within and outside. A trade fair and exhibition with around 100 stalls put by various Government departments is underway at Kanakakkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram. Food courts and amusement parks have also been set up as part of the expo.

Meanwhile, the Government has distributed "Onam kits" containing essential groceries to over eighty four lakhs eligible beneficiaries across the State.Keralites the world over celebrate Thiruvonam today. The annual fete this time heralds an enduring symbol of hope, resilience and resurgence as humanity is recovering from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural calamities for the last two years.

Onam is one of the biggest celebrations and festivals in Kerala. Malayalis across the country and the globe celebrate the festival with lot of grandeur and good food. The festival is an amalgamation of celebrations that spans 10 days and this year, it kickstarted on August 30 and will culminate with Thiruvonam on September 8. The festival celebrates the legendary King Mahabali's return home and there are tales and legends associated with the festival.

Onam 2022: Video of Hijab-clad students celebrating Malayali harvest festival goes viral

Onam 2022: Thiruvonam timings

Thiruvonam Nakshatra begins at 4:00 pm on September 7 and will end at 01:46 pm on September 8, as per Muhurta Panchang.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 10:11 [IST]