AP govt to provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years, imposes night curfew

COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination drive for people above 18 years in Tripura likely to be delayed

On vaccine price criticism, Centre puts out a clarification

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Centre has said that the government of India's procurement for both the COVID-19 vaccines remain the same.

It is clarified that Govt of India's procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose.

GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to states," the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

#Unite2FightCorona



It is clarified that Govt of India’s procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose.



GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to States.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @DDNewslive @PIB_India @mygovindia https://t.co/W6SKPAnAXw — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 24, 2021

COVISHIELD @ ₹400 for new govt procurement is higher than what govts of US, UK, EU, Saudi, Bangladesh & SA pay. Made in India & highest price for India? By SII's own admission profits are made even at ₹150. Prices must be renegotiated, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said.

Corona Vaccine Update: Price, registration, side-effects; All your FAQs answered

There will be three different prices from May 1, when the vaccination opens to all above the age of 18 years. This has led to many protesting. Serum Institute said that the vaccine would be priced at Rs 400 for states and Rs 600 for the private hospitals.