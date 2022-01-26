Hope Centre would not reject demand for restoration of statehood in J&K before polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad

We are a big loser, J&K better off when governed by CMs: Ghulam Nabi Azad

On Twitter bio change, Ghulam Nahi Azad has this to say

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: Congress leader, Ghulam Nahi Azad has lashed out at media reports about his changed bio on Twitter after being awarded the Padma Bhushan. He called such reports as mischievous propaganda.

"Some mischievous propaganda is being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my Twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier," Azad said in a tweet.

Azad is leading a member of the G-23 in the Congress. This group had written to Sonia Gandhi calling for big reforms in the organisation along with a visible and full time leadership.

While some Congress leaders have taken a dig at Azad, another leader, Raj Babbar congratulated him.

"Congratulations @ghulamnazad Sahab ! You're like an elder brother and your impeccable public life & commitment to Gandhian ideals have always been an inspiration. The #PadmaBhushan is an ideal recognition of 5 decades of your meticulous service to the nation," Babbar said in a tweet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:34 [IST]