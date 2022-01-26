YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Republic Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On Twitter bio change, Ghulam Nahi Azad has this to say

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Congress leader, Ghulam Nahi Azad has lashed out at media reports about his changed bio on Twitter after being awarded the Padma Bhushan. He called such reports as mischievous propaganda.

    On Twitter bio change, Ghulam Nahi Azad has this to say

    "Some mischievous propaganda is being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my Twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier," Azad said in a tweet.
    Azad is leading a member of the G-23 in the Congress. This group had written to Sonia Gandhi calling for big reforms in the organisation along with a visible and full time leadership.

    While some Congress leaders have taken a dig at Azad, another leader, Raj Babbar congratulated him.

    "Congratulations @ghulamnazad Sahab ! You're like an elder brother and your impeccable public life & commitment to Gandhian ideals have always been an inspiration. The #PadmaBhushan is an ideal recognition of 5 decades of your meticulous service to the nation," Babbar said in a tweet.

    More GHULAM NABI AZAD News  

    Read more about:

    ghulam nabi azad

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X