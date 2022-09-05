On Teachers Day, PM Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme for upgrading 14,500 schools across India

New Delhi, Sep 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education, he said. "The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more."

He claimed that the schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP.

"The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP," the PM added.

