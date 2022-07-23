Man who jumped from death from Safdarjung hospital tests negative for coronavirus

UP: Man beaten to death in Sultanpur after altercation

On suspecting infidelity man kills wife then jumps off building

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ghaziabad, July 23: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before jumping off a building to kill himself on Friday here, police said.

The man suspected the character of his wife, a bank manager, and attacked her with a knife, they said, according to news agency PTI.

The man's father informed the police who reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital. The doctors there declared her brought dead, they added, The woman was identified as Kamya, police said.

Was stabbed for supporting Nupur Sharma alleges Bihar man

Later, the accused, Vikas Meena, who is jobless, jumped from the second floor of the building, Circle Officer, Indira Puram, Abhay Mishra said, adding he sustained injuries on his head and legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said A forensic team examined the scene of the incident, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:14 [IST]