On student's viral Allah-hu-Akbar video, minister asks why did she provoke

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Karnataka Minister, B C Nagesh said that the burqa clad college girl caught on came standing in front of a mob in saffron made the first move in her show of defiance. The minister asked why the girl had to provoke.

They did not want to gherao her and when she started shouting Allah-hu-Akbar there was none around her. Cannot encourage Allah-hu-Akbar or Jai Shri Ram in a campus the minister also added.

Nagesh who is the Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that no one can take the law into their hands. The government will not spare a single miscreant. In the video the girl identified as Mustan is seen parking her scooter and heading to class. A group of men is seen shouting Jai Shri Ram. She then responds with Allah-hu-Akbar. After this a group college officials approach her and escort her away.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to wait for the High Court's verdict on the 'hijab' row, before taking any further decision on the matter, which has snowballed into a major controversy.

The Karnataka High Court resumed hearing on the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in the college.

"We (at the cabinet) discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today. It was decided to wait for the court's verdict before taking any decision," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, according to news agency PTI.

Briefing the reporters about the cabinet decisions, he said as the matter is sub-judice, discussing it will not be appropriate, as material and merit of the case will get involved.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 8:34 [IST]