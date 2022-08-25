On reports of disqualification, Soren says BJP drafted the sealed report

New Delhi, Aug 25: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has not received any communication while he has seen several media reports and statements by the BJP about the Election Commission recommending his disqualification as an MLA.

The BJP is confident that its plea has succeeded and sought mid-term elections on moral grounds.

"It apparently seems that BJP leaders, including a BJP MP and its puppet journalists, have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report," Soren said I a statement.

The BJP has accused Soren of giving himself a mining lease and thus sought his disqualification. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that Soren should go for mid-term polls on moral grounds. The assembly should be dissolved and there should be elections in all 81 assembly constituencies, Dubey also said.

Congress the junior partner of Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said that the alliance has the numbers in any case. I met the CM and was told that no communication about this has been received about the sealed report. Let the Governor decide. We are working on our strategy, Alamgir Alam, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party said.

On being asked if Soren is disqualified will he take a new oath and fight a new election, Alam said that we want him to remain the CM. We have the numbers and the government will remind in place.

The BJP had alleged violation of Section 9A of the Representation of People Act. The Governor as is the mandate referred the matter to the Election Commission under Article 192 of the Constitution. The law says that the Governor is bound by the opinion of the EC which functions as a quasi judicial body in such matters.

