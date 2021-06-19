Ayodhya land deal: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, says betrayal in name of Lord Ram is unrighteous

On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Youth Congress organises vaccine camps, distributes ration kits

New Delhi, June 19: The Congress' youth wing observed former party president Rahul Gandhi's birthday by distributing ration kits among the needy and organising vaccination camps on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi turned 51 on Saturday.

He has decided not to celebrate this birthday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Youth Congress, in a statement, said the day was observed as 'Sewa Diwas' as part of which financial assistance was offered to the unemployed and disabled people.

The Delhi Congress also distributed face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals for free to the poor in the national capital.

"Ration distribution programmes are being organised at many places in Delhi. Free vaccination camps have been set up for citizens across India and financial assistance is being provided to citizens who have lost their jobs due to the Covid crisis and to disabled people," Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said.

Congress workers also distributed ration to women cab drivers and organised a free vaccination camp for sex workers at GB Road in Delhi.

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi provided "all possible help to the countrymen in such a dire situation" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"From time to time, by alerting the Central government about their responsibility and duty, he showed the path of excellent and remarkable contribution in the public interest, which is a source of inspiration for all countrymen," he said.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 17:57 [IST]