On Narada Case decisions, Calcutta HC judges says, ‘we have been reduced to a mockery

Kolkata, May 28: A judge of the Calcutta High Court has objected to the manner in which the Narada Bribery Case was handled and has alleged unbecoming conduct in a letter to senior judges.

We have been reduced to a mockery, Justice Arindam Sinha wrote in a latter. Justice Sinha alleged that the CBI's petition asking for the Narada Case to be transferred outside Bengal was listed wrong as a writ petition by the High Court and hence was marked to a Division Bench instead of a single judge.

"The High Court must get its act together. Our conduct is unbecoming of the majesty the High Court commands," he wrote in a letter to the Chief Justice and other judges. The CBI had asked for the case to be transferred out of Bengal citing the sit in protest by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The CBI also said that the law minister had gone to court with a mob when the accused politicians were to be produced.

Justice Sinha said that the petition by the CBI should have been heard by a single judge instead of a Division Bench. It should not have been treated as a writ petition as there was no substantial question of law related to the Constitution, he also said.

"The mob factor may be a ground on merits for adjudication of the motion but could the first division bench have taken it up and continued to hear it as a writ petition is the first question," the judge wrote.

He also objected to the Bench referring the case to a larger Bench when the judges disagreed on whether to grant bail to the accused to the TMC leaders. He felt that the opinion of a third judge ought to have been sought.

"As such, I am requesting all of us to salvage the situation by taking such steps, including convening a full court, if necessary, for the purpose of reaffirming the sanctity of our rules and our unwritten code of conduct," the judge also wrote.

Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 15:23 [IST]