On a mission to mock every national flag: See what this comedian said about India

Here is a Twitter user who is on a mission to insult every national flag. A British born Chinese comedian says that he was doing it in the true spirit of equality.

He says that he does not hate flags, but really does not care about them. Ken Cheng while speaking about the Union Jack said that the red diagnols were not even aligned. He felt that the French did not put in much effort while the Sri Lankan flag was bad ass. On Bangladesh he said that it was a poor man's Japanese flag.

Check out the thread below to find out what he has been saying about the national flag including India's.

Thread where I disrespect every flag of every country one by one



The US flag: god it's shite



[1/195] pic.twitter.com/au3hQaHBUg — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Kuwait you look like one of those optical illusions that demonstrate changing 3d perspectives. You could be a metal bar or a room



[69/175] pic.twitter.com/dLy4vsPrIg — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 26, 2017

Please send in new applications! I have learned my lesson and am now paying my interns!



Pakistan try harder



[77/195] pic.twitter.com/lW9ev0QiQo — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 26, 2017

Bangladesh this is just a poor man's Japanese flag



[94/195] pic.twitter.com/u77DHvpfZM — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 27, 2017

ok what is this, this is just the last one but turned around, we've all heard of the "rotate left" function in paint not impressed



[4/195] pic.twitter.com/k790kZCPb4 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

