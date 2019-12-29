On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, UP Dy CM defends him; Naqvi demands action

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 29: After a row erupted over a video that showed a top police officer in Meerut saying that protestors who had hit streets against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya defended him and said that he did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro Pakistan slogans while pelting stones.

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said,''He did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. For anyone involved in such activities, SP city's statement is not wrong.''

Students Islamic Movement of India fanned violence in Uttar Pradesh

The viral video had drawn sharp criticism from various quarters including BJP which rules the state.

The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area, when Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was speaking to some locals in a narrow lane after violent protests and clashes in the city last week left five people dead.

NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 29th

Singh, however, said he made the remark for people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest. "I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans."

The 1.43-minute-long video has been circulated widely.

"Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti bandhe huye hain inko keh do Pakistan chale jao... Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka (Tell the protestors who have tied black and yellow bands to go to Pakistan, You will eat here but praise someplace else)," the police officer purportedly said.

"Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai, yaad rakhna. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunchta hun (I now remember this lane and I can reach your grandmother)," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanded "immediate action" against a UP cop who purportedly asked Muslims to "go to Pakistan" during a protest.

He said,''If it is true that he made that statement in the video, then it is condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against him.''

SIMI, Islamic radicals have entered CAB protest says Intelligence Bureau report

''Violence at any level, be it by police or by mob, it is unacceptable. It can't be a part of a democratic country. Police should take care that those who are innocent should not suffer.

ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar said the incident occurred on December 20 following protests in the city. Some people were raising pro-Pakistan slogans and distributing objectionable pamphlets in support of Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India, he said.

The PFI is allegedly influenced by Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned terror outfit.

Kumar said after receiving information about the slogan-shouting, SP City and DM City went to the spot and told the people that they can leave if they want to.

He said the video, which has triggered a controversy, was part of a conspiracy as it was being circulated a week after the incident and when the situation was turning peaceful in the area.