On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

New Delhi, Feb 27: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Saturday said that one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in West Bengal. He also shared the Trinamool Congress's main slogan - "Bengal only wants its own daughter" - on Twitter.

It can be seen that Kishor's company, I-PAC, is assisting the ruling party in formulating a strategy to stop the BJP - which has made deep inroads in the state with their stellar general election performance - in its tracks.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he wrote.

The State elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. The results will be declared on May 2. The eight days of voting are March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Last time, in 2016, the state's 6.5 crore voters voted over seven days between April and May.

The Election Commission indicated that the decision was linked to fears of political violence in the state during polls.

The BJP - which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state whose politics had revolved around the Trinamool-Left rivalry - is hoping to form its maiden government. The party's election campaign is centred around the law-and-order situation, the dynasty politics allegation and the alleged lack of development under Ms Banerjee - charges denied by the Trinamool.