On Madras HC’s observations against EC, SC says judges shouldn’t make off the cuff remarks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: The media discharges an important function in adding vitality to democracy and it cannot be restricted from covering court proceedings in any manner, the Supreme Court said.

The Bench was hearing a petition against the observations made by the Madras High Court on the Election Commission of India. The HC had said that conducting elections without following COVID-19 protocols amounted to murder.

The SC Bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the HC's observation does not form part of judicial records and hence there is no necessity to dwell further on the caustic observations made by the Madras High Court.

Further the court said that HC's observations against the Election Commission was harsh and inappropriate. The court said that there is a need for judges of superior courts to exercise restraint and not make off the cuff remarks during court proceedings.