On Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi remembered India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the prime minister said Shastri's "impeccable service" will be remembered for generations to come.

We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2018

Gandhi invoked the late leader to emphasise the importance of building up unity and solidarity of people.

My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5SYvcA6sWP — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 11, 2018

Shastri was born in 1904 and held office between June, 1964 and January, 1966. He passed away on this day in 1966.

He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965.

His slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer) became a clarion call and is still remembered.

PTI