On Karnataka polls, Sonia tells 'Cong to be confident, not over-confident'

Be confident, but not over-confident was the message to the Karnataka Congress from the former chief of the party, Sonia Gandhi.

Karnataka is an important state for us and we have to do our best to return to power, Sonia Gandhi said at the India Today conclave in Mumbai.

She further said that the Congress in Karnataka is quite confident. "It is better to work hard until the very last day instead of being over-confident", she also said.

She said that the party has done well in the recent by-elections. "We one three seats-one assembly and two Lok Sabha in Rajasthan. We won two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh", she said while assessing the Congress' performance in recent times.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15

