YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On fuel price rise, Puri says he is in touch with Saudi, Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Union Petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that he was personally in touch with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and Russia to sort out the crisis around the rising fuel prices.

    I am talking to my counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, and Russia. We are working at various levels, Puri told reporters.

    On fuel price rise, Puri says he is in touch with Saudi, Russia

    The statement comes a day after he said that the taxes on petrol and diesel prices funded vaccinations against COVID-19. He also said that the same had provided meals to the poor in the country.

    The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant as of Tuesday. Petrol is currently selling at 107.59 a litre while diesels at Rs 96.32. However in Mumbai, diesel has crossed the Rs 100 mark is currently priced at Rs 104.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X