Difficult for middle class to travel even by road: Priyanka Gandhi on rising fuel prices

On fuel price rise, Puri says he is in touch with Saudi, Russia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: Union Petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that he was personally in touch with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and Russia to sort out the crisis around the rising fuel prices.

I am talking to my counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, and Russia. We are working at various levels, Puri told reporters.

The statement comes a day after he said that the taxes on petrol and diesel prices funded vaccinations against COVID-19. He also said that the same had provided meals to the poor in the country.

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant as of Tuesday. Petrol is currently selling at 107.59 a litre while diesels at Rs 96.32. However in Mumbai, diesel has crossed the Rs 100 mark is currently priced at Rs 104.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 13:34 [IST]