On day of murder, Shraddha, Aftab fought over household expenses: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 16: In a new development with the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, it has been revealed that she had a quarrel with her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala over household expenses on the day she fell prey to her cold-blooded killing. However, the May 18 quarrel was not the first time, Aftab and Shraddha were fighting for three years.

"On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8 pm on May 18 when Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," sources told ANI.

Shraddha's friends have also reportedly said that her boyfriend and live-in partner, accused for her murder, would often beat her up and she wanted to end the relationship.

One of her friends, Rajat Shukla told ANI, "Today suddenly the news flashed on the mobile of her murder. I was shaken to the core of my soul that my friend has been murdered. She had told us in 2019 that she was in a relationship since 2018. They lived together. Initially, they lived happily, but then Sharddha started saying that Aftab beats her. She wanted to leave him but couldn't do so."

Rajat also added, "it had become very difficult for her to come out of that relationship, adding that her life had become hell.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 21:10 [IST]