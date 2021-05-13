On day 177 India’s cumulative vaccine coverage exceeds 17.70 crore doses

No Covaxin for 18-44 age group in Delhi from today

New Delhi, May 13: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Wednesday.

4,17,321 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

Covid Vaccine: Serum to raise monthly production to 10 crore doses by Aug, Bharat Biotech promises 7.8 crore

The total of 17,70,85,371 include 95,98,626 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,68,343 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,42,26,185 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 80,25,849 FLWs (2nd dose), and 34,66,895 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,62,14,942 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 81,31,218 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,40,88,334 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,67,64,979 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were given.

9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

