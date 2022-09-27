Court holds writ by Hindu petitioners in Gyanvapi case maintainable: What does this mean

On camera: Varanasi folks in panic as 'ghost in white' goes for a walk on rooftops

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Varanasi, Sep 27: The video of a white-clad 'ghost' walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral on various social media platforms, creating a panic among the local residents. The chaos started a few days ago when a video of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area went viral on WhatsApp, in which a shadow was seen walking in a white gown.

When the videos were circulated, panic took over and the locals even stopped coming out of their houses, fearing the 'ghost' in the colony. Some locals said that the video seemed genuine, others reckoned it was fake.

The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station.

"It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth," said Suresh Singh, a local resident. The police have now registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station.

Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said: "There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area."

Meanwhile, the DCP has appealed to the people that no such incident has happened in Varanasi and has asked them not to forward such viral videos.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 15:19 [IST]