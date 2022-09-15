YouTube
    On Camera: Phone snatcher dangles on window of moving train as passengers grab arms in Bihar's Begusarai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Sep 15: A bizarre video has surfaced on the social media platform which has captured the moment theif gets caught red-handed and is punished for robbery.

    Caught on Camera: Thief tries to snatch phone, gets caught, hung outside window on moving train for15 km
    Thief hung outside window of a moving train

    In the video, which has gone viral online, the person who stole the mobile from the moving train was caught by the passengers who held him hanging outside the moving train. The theif could be seen pleading and asking for the passenger to release him.

    According to the reports, the theif was dangling from the window for nearly 15 kms and was later handed him over to GRP.

    The entire incident was captured from the Sahepur Kamal area of Bihar's Begusarai.

    After the videowent viral, netizens reacted to it and slammed the Bihar government while some users called it heartless punishment.

    X