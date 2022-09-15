Let's make the 'main front' not 'third front': Nitish Kumar on opposition unity

Bihar: 1 killed, nine injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Begusarai | VIDEO

Will not step down unless CM asks me to do so: Bihar Agriculture Min

On Camera: Phone snatcher dangles on window of moving train as passengers grab arms in Bihar's Begusarai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Sep 15: A bizarre video has surfaced on the social media platform which has captured the moment theif gets caught red-handed and is punished for robbery.

In the video, which has gone viral online, the person who stole the mobile from the moving train was caught by the passengers who held him hanging outside the moving train. The theif could be seen pleading and asking for the passenger to release him.

#ViralVideo of a Mobile thief caught by #Train #Passengers.He was hanged out of train for 15 km before handing him over to GRP. Incident happened in #Bihar. @RailMinIndia@ECRlyHJP pic.twitter.com/C0glQZt90m — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) September 15, 2022

According to the reports, the theif was dangling from the window for nearly 15 kms and was later handed him over to GRP.

The entire incident was captured from the Sahepur Kamal area of Bihar's Begusarai.

After the videowent viral, netizens reacted to it and slammed the Bihar government while some users called it heartless punishment.