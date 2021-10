On camera: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scuffle with UP Police on Lakhimpur Kheri's border emerges

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 4: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reached Lakhimpur border early Monday, but alleged they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers'' protest and claimed eight lives a day earlier.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is accompanied by party leader Deepender Singh Hooda among others, had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Saitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur.

"We are waiting outside Lakhimpur Kheri. We have been prevented by the police from entering. We have come here to meet the victims of the violence," Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar told PTI over the phone at 4.30 am.

Priyanka Gandhi''s convoy was earlier briefly stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest here.

As soon as Priyanka reached Hargaon in Sitapur district around 6.a.m on Monday, she was stopped.

A small fight ensued between Priyanka and the UP Police before she demanded to see her arrest warrant. Congress' youth wing national president Srinivas BV tweeted a video of the incident.

"I am not more important than those whom you people killed...the government you are defending. The victims were run over by a vehicle. I don't hold any more significance than them," Priyanka can be heard as saying in the video.

She also said, "I am not committing a crime by stepping out of the house. I just want to meet the affected families and share their grief. What wrong am I committing? And if I have done something wrong, then you (UP Police) should have an order, a warrant. You (UP Police) are stopping me, my car, but for what reason?"

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the violence-hit district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed, according to officials.

The UP police took to Twitter early Monday to describe the incident as "unfortunate" and said eight casualties have been reported so far as per the district administration.

"ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident," it added.

