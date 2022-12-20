On Camera: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar says 'gave Rs 60 crore to AAP'

Fact Check: This image of huge crowds in Gujarat is not from the AAP roadshow

India

oi-Deepika S

Sukesh was arrested in April, 2017 for allegedly taking money from AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on the pretext of helping him retain 'two-leaves' symbol for his faction after a split in the party.

New Delhi, Dec 20: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Tuesday reiterated that he gave "Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party".

Sukesh's lawyer, Advocate Anant Malik told the media that a high-powered committee in Delhi's Patiala House court took Sukesh's statement and held that a probe should be done.

Chandrasekhar had shot off a string of letters alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain as 'protection money' and that he was harassed and threatened in jail.

"I am being harassed by the jail authorities. I am a witness against the Delhi Chief Minister. Now, they are putting pressure on me. I am harassed mentally and I should not be tortured," he was quoted saying in a report.

Following his request, the judge said, "Let a copy be sent to the DG Prisons so that the concerned inmate can be given proper and dignified treatment in jail."

'I will expose you': Conman Sukesh drops another 'letter bomb' on Kejriwal

As he was leaving the court, reporters asked him if he had met Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders and paid them any money, to which he replied, "Yes".

'I will expose you': Conman Sukesh drops another 'letter bomb' on Kejriwal

The media personnel pressed on how much money was paid, to which he replied, "Rs 60 crore."

He was taken away by the police before he could say anything else, the media did follow him outside the court, but he was swiftly taken away.

Sharing the video, BJ leader Amit Malviya asked who is the real conman, Sukesh or Kejriwal?

Chandrashekhar, who is an accused in a Rs 200-crore scam case, was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals, including Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.