On 26/11 anniversary, India summons Pak diplomat hands over note verbale

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned a Pakistani diplomat to demand the expeditious trial of those involved in the Mumbai 26/11 attack.

"India can't forget the wounds of the Mumbai attacks. Now, today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"I pay my homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attacks. Many brave police personnel were martyred in this attack. I also pay homage to them," the PM also said.

The Pakistan diplomat was handed a note verbale on unsigned diplomatic correspondence. This was to reiterate India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attack case.

The note also called on Pakistan's government to abide by its commitment not to allow terror on its soil.

"It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice," a statement from the MEA said.

"The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had gone on record and admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan's soil," the statement said while referring to Nawaz Sharif.

"We once again call on the government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation," the statement read.