Omicron variant now in 63 countries: WHO

New Delhi, Dec 13: The new Covid-19 variant Omicron has been detected in 63 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the new Omicron coronavirus strain found in 63 countries will surpass Delta in spreading speed. "As of December 9, 2021, cases of human infections with this variant have been identified in 63 countries across all six WHO regions," read the overview by the WHO, reported Sputnik.

However, the health organisation is unsure why the new strain is spreading so fast. "Given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," the document said.

The Omicron variant might reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines based on preliminary data, but this strain is less dangerous than Delta, the organization assumed, reported Sputnik.

"There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron. Preliminary evidence, and the considerably altered antigenic profile of the Omicron spike protein, suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron," the statement said.

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021. Since then, it has spread to many parts of the world.

In India, 38 cases of Omicron has been reported after the first case of Covid-19 variant was confirmed in Kerala. Till now, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (18), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Karnataka (3) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and in Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor.

