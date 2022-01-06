India witnessing exponential rise in no of Covid cases; R naught value higher than 2nd wave peak

Omicron variant cases in India rises to 2,630: Here's state-wise count of the new strain

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 06: In the wake of rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron cases, a total of 2,630 cases of Omicron variant cases have been detected across 26 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 995 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 797 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Kerala 234, Rajasthan 236, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

On Wednesday, India confirmed its first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after the samples of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant, officials in the Union health ministry said.

The death reported from Udaipur was "technically" related to Omicron, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice, died in a Udaipur hospital on December 31, Rajasthan government officials had said.

He died due to post-Covid pneumonia coupled with comorbidities - diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism - Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi had said.

The man was found Covid positive on December 15 and had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis, and therefore, was admitted to the hospital.