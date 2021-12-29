YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron threat: Schools, colleges to be shut in West Bengal?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Dec 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials concerned to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large. She asked the officials to identify containment zones in the city, where cases have been on the rise.

    Omicron threat: Schools, colleges to be shut in West Bengal?

    Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, also said that schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation so demands. Offices could be asked to function with just 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, she stated.

    "COVID-19 cases are on the rise... there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," Banerjee told officials at the meeting.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Know all about
    Mamata Banerjee

    The CM, who is visiting the island to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar mela, also said that a decision on international flight and local train services will also be taken after the COVID-19 situation is reviewed in the state.

    More OMICRON News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron schools

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X