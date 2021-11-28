Omicron scare: Karnataka issues guidelines for new Covid variant screening

New South Africa Covid variant triggers alert in India. List of strains you must Know

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Karnataka government has issues fresh guidelines for intensifying screening of international passengers at airports, heightened border checks, in the wake of the increasing number of cases of B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant being reported in four countries so far.

"Cases of Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Hong Kong (1 case), which have significantly high number of mutations, have raised serious public health implications," the government circular said.

"It is therefore imperative that all international travellers travelling from and transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, and also including all other 'at-risk' countries should be subjected to rigorous screening and testing as per guidelines," it said.

"It is therefore strictly instructed that district administrations should adhere to the overarching 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' principle to ensure the stringent implementation of containment measures and to prevent the spread of Variants of Concern (VoC) / Variants of interest (Vol) in the interest of public health," the circular added.

Notably, two South African nationals who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, but they have been infected by Delta variant and not the new strain Omicron

The new Covid-19 variant, named Omnicron, has become a reason to worry for the world which has been returning to normalcy after being hit by a few waves of the pandemic. The newly-found strain is detected in Africa and the Union Health Ministry has put the countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel in the 'at-risk' category.

Many countries have already suspended flights from South Africa.

Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 8:30 [IST]