    Omicron scare: Dharavi Pattern set to be reintroduced

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 13: With rising cases of Omicron and the same being reported in Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, aggressive measures are being taken to contain the spread.

    A 49 year old patient who had returned from Tanzania was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As a precautionary measure he was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital.

    Now, civic authorities have geared up to reintroduce the Dharavi Pattern to keep a check on any rise in daily infections. Officials from the G-north ward said they the three key steps-sanitising public toilets five times a day, free COVID-19 testing and door to door vaccination will be taken up in Dharavi.

    BMC officials said that they would focus on sanitising the public toilets, vaccinating people who are yet to be vaccinated and conduct free tests. The first case has raised concerns and we will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to ensure that it does not spread further. International passengers from at-risk countries are being tested and kept in quarantine, the officials also said.

    In 2020 when the first case was reported in Dharavi, the BMC had taken immediate steps. The BMC sanitised public toilets, tested liberally and vaccinated a large number of people as a result of which the number of cases were kept under check.

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 13:19 [IST]
    X